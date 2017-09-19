Siri is better in iOS 11: Here's what's different and what Apple is doing under the hood

Users won't find Siri is that much smarter in iOS 11, at least not the way Alexa and Google Assistant are smart.

Part of the reason is that Apple still limits a lot of the third-party apps that Siri can tap into. You can ask it to book an Uber (that isn't new), but you can't play music from Spotify, only Apple Music. You can't tap into apps you have installed, like a flash briefing from CNBC or checking on the status of an Amazon order. Those would be useful additions.

Some new changes include the ability to translate between languages. You can ask how to say something in Italian, Spanish, French, German or Mandarin and get a response from Siri, which is neat but not exactly groundbreaking either.

Thanks to a big artificial intelligence undertaking, Siri has a more human-sounding voice. It sounds a little less robotic, but still ... otherworldly. It's an improvement, for sure, and you can still choose from a variety of voices in case you don't like the default female voice. Plus, Siri seems to understand what you say to it more quickly than in the past.