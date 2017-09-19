VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

The No. 1 trait most hiring managers look for when interviewing candidates

Suzy Welch: What to say when a job interviewer asks, 'What's your current salary?'
Suzy Welch: What to say when a job interviewer says, 'Tell me about yourself'   

As companies look to recruit the best and the brightest, most hiring managers say there's a single trait they look for above all in a prospective candidate: Someone who is informed.

In fact, 88 percent of hiring managers say that an informed candidate is the top quality they want when interviewing, according to a recent survey from Glassdoor. The job site surveyed 750 hiring decision-makers in the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the study.

Informed candidates are defined as well-researched, engaged and have the right qualifications, according to the survey.

So how can you show an employer that you're highly informed? Companies look for the following in prospective employees, according to Glassdoor:

  • They're prepared for the interview and ask pertinent questions
  • They demonstrate having the right experience
  • They're knowledgeable about the job role
  • They know about the organization's culture and values
  • They have the right expectations about compensation and benefits

Employers like when candidates show that they're informed because it helps the company save valuable time throughout the hiring process, reduces costs for sourcing and recruiting, improves the overall interview experience and increases management satisfaction.

Companies also look to hire informed candidates because they help reduce turnover, increase productivity, improve business and increase engagement, according to Glassdoor.

Former Facebook employee reveals intense interview process with the social media company
Former Facebook employee on what he learned from the intense hiring process   

Lori Goler, Facebook's vice president of people, discusses the importance of being an informed candidate in an interview with Glassdoor. She suggests that potential interviewees learn about Facebook's company culture and do their research prior to the interview. That means taking the time to thoroughly read up on the business for up-to-date insight on what's important to the company.

Miriam Park, director of Amazon's university recruiting, says the same in an interview with CNBC Make It. The retail giant places a huge emphasis on being customer-centric, she says, and a candidate who has done his or her research will know this.

Along with proving you researched the company, Park says it's vital that you focus on "how you have owned a role and moved the needle forward, demonstrated curiosity and where you have solved a problem."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

What to do if you're worried your spouse might be sabotaging your career

How social media may be hurting your career, according to this TED Talks success expert

3 strategies to deal with a boss who micromanages you

Email tips from productivity expert to increase your response rate
3 email tips that can boost your chances of getting a response   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...