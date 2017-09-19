The No. 1 trait most hiring managers look for when interviewing candidates

As companies look to recruit the best and the brightest, most hiring managers say there's a single trait they look for above all in a prospective candidate: Someone who is informed.

In fact, 88 percent of hiring managers say that an informed candidate is the top quality they want when interviewing, according to a recent survey from Glassdoor. The job site surveyed 750 hiring decision-makers in the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the study.

Informed candidates are defined as well-researched, engaged and have the right qualifications, according to the survey.

So how can you show an employer that you're highly informed? Companies look for the following in prospective employees, according to Glassdoor:

They're prepared for the interview and ask pertinent questions

They demonstrate having the right experience

They're knowledgeable about the job role

They know about the organization's culture and values

They have the right expectations about compensation and benefits

Employers like when candidates show that they're informed because it helps the company save valuable time throughout the hiring process, reduces costs for sourcing and recruiting, improves the overall interview experience and increases management satisfaction.

Companies also look to hire informed candidates because they help reduce turnover, increase productivity, improve business and increase engagement, according to Glassdoor.