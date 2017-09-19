5 things you should never pay full price for

The brand new car smell is tempting, but used models are often available for a fraction of the cost of new ones. Plus, the moment you drive a new car off the lot, its value depreciates by about 20 percent.

If you're set on buying new, make sure you're getting the best deal. For starters, when you buy matters, writes Yahoo tech columnist David Pogue in his 2016 book, "Pogue's Basics: Money." You'll typically get the best prices in September, he says, which is the start of the model year and when dealerships are eager to clear last year's inventory.

Always negotiate the price. Try the No. 1 trick of CNBC's Caroline Moss and don't mention money. She negotiated the price of a 2017 Honda Fit from $250 a month for 36 months to $179 a month.