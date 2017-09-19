Trump is still pulling out of Paris Agreement, despite chatter of a reversal, experts say

President Donald Trump is unlikely to reverse his position to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, despite the White House line that he is open to renegotiating the international deal to tackle global warming, energy policy experts from both ends of the political spectrum say.

The latest bout of uncertainty over the U.S. role in the Paris Agreement stems from a report that the United States would consider revising its goals under the accord, rather than simply quitting it altogether. The White House and cabinet members denied the report, but continued to place an asterisk on the official position: that the United States could remain a party to the deal under the right terms.

Washington insiders and policy analysts say little has changed, and the administration is simply maintaining the ambiguity Trump planted when he announced the withdrawal in the White House rose garden in June.

During the speech, Trump said the United States would start negotiations to "re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States."