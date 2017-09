U.S. equities opened higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record shortly after the open, rising 30 points. McDonald's and Apple contributed the most to the gains.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.2 percent.

The three major indexes posted intraday highs on Monday.