William Bao Bean, managing director of Chinaccelerator, a Shanghai-based VC firm that connects China's start-ups with the rest of the word, thinks entrepreneurs need to learn to detach from their idea.

"They keep on talking about their product, but not the problem that they're trying to solve," he said.

"They're so tied with their product because that's what they're doing all day," he added.

He advised entrepreneurs to spend more time proving to an investor that the problem is actually a problem. Only after that is it time to prove you're the best person and team to solve it.