    Watch Trump make first speech to UN General Assembly after calling out group's 'mismanagement'

    President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly for the first time as president on Tuesday morning.

    Trump addresses the gathering after opening his week there Monday by calling out the "bureaucracy and mismanagement" that he says has made the international organization fall short of its potential.

    In his speech Tuesday, Trump is expected to to call on members to jointly confront shared threats like North Korea and Iran.

