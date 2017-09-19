Here’s how much you could save by skipping these 6 convenience traps

Nobody likes folding their laundry or packing lunch in the morning. It's so tempting to save time and pay someone else to clean your bathroom and make you a sandwich and hand you a cup of coffee.

But if you want to be successful, financial expert and former CNBC television host Suze Orman says, "Stop doing the thing that's wasting your money and makes your life easier, because in the long run it's going to make it harder."

Convenience traps are hard to avoid, but knowing their cost may motivate you to change. Here are six things you might want to reconsider spending money on.