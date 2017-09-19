You’re talking about money with your roommate all wrong—here’s the best way

If you're splitting expenses with someone, it's best to have a conversation about that up front. Hash out the details of who is responsible for what, when the bills are due and how the expenses will be split.

That's especially true if you are looking for an apartment, Jean Fitzpatrick, a marriage counselor and psychotherapist, tells CNBC Make It.

"It's important to have your own maximum number in mind when looking for an apartment. If there is a disparity in how much you can spend, sometimes the roommate with more money gets a bigger room," she says.

"If you are a couple, be honest about what you can and can't afford. It's important not to get in over your head and be unable to contribute to your 401(k) or your other personal priorities."

The sooner you can agree on how to split bills and rent in a way that feels fair, the sooner each person will be accountable for their share.