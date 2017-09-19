You’re talking about money with your roommate all wrong—here’s the best way

It isn't enough to have one initial talk. You should set up a recurring discussion.
"The best way to talk about money is a little bit every day," David Weliver, the founding editor of Money Under 30, says in an interview with GOBankingRates.
"Money is a part of life; it's not a big deal until it becomes a big deal. And it becomes a big deal when you don't talk about."
Consider creating a blueprint.
When it comes to couples, "often [they] are less concerned with having each partner contribute equally," Fitzpatrick says. However, "a common [problem] is getting into a situation where one person is in way over their head financially. If the relationship gets into trouble, the living situation turns into a pressure on both partners."
Determine what will be joint expenses and what each partner will pay individually.
Consider creating a shared document with bill due dates and amounts. Mobile apps like Venmo can also notify you when a payment is due.