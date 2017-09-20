3 common pieces of career advice that you should ignore

Womack notes that people who question your interest or ambition on a project might make comments like, "Wow, looks like you're really into this," or "Do you really think you can get that done?"

He also warns that people may wonder if your level of excitement is just a phase you'll get over or if you are actually genuine. Ironically, "we live in a world that constantly wants people to step it up," Womack says.

If someone recommends that you take your energy down a notch, don't feel disheartened, he adds.

"The person who says that may have a different personality from you," Womack says. "People around you may not be as deeply interested as you are in what you are talking about."

Womack recommends that you ask yourself, "How do I talk about what I'm working on and match their energy level?"

Keep up that energy on the inside, Womack says, but outwardly demonstrate how calm, cool and collected you are.