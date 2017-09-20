VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

3 common pieces of career advice that you should ignore

Padmasree Warrior's advice for millennials starting a new career path
A Silicon Valley CEO's best advice for young people starting their careers   

Have you ever been really excited about something only to have a friend, teacher, parent or boss express doubt and dull your shine?

In the book "Get Momentum: How to start when you're stuck," author and executive coach Jason Womack calls these people "momentum saboteurs" or those who actively diminish your enthusiasm and accomplishments through misguided advice.

The best four hours you can spend on your career right now
The best four hours you can spend on your career right now   

These saboteurs may even potentially mean well, but still manage to throw off the momentum you're building personally and professionally, Womack tells CNBC Make It.

As you work toward bettering yourself and reaching your goals, Womack says these are three common pieces of career advice you should ignore.

You're moving too fast and need to slow down

Womack notes that people who question your interest or ambition on a project might make comments like, "Wow, looks like you're really into this," or "Do you really think you can get that done?"

He also warns that people may wonder if your level of excitement is just a phase you'll get over or if you are actually genuine. Ironically, "we live in a world that constantly wants people to step it up," Womack says.

If someone recommends that you take your energy down a notch, don't feel disheartened, he adds.

"The person who says that may have a different personality from you," Womack says. "People around you may not be as deeply interested as you are in what you are talking about."

Womack recommends that you ask yourself, "How do I talk about what I'm working on and match their energy level?"

Keep up that energy on the inside, Womack says, but outwardly demonstrate how calm, cool and collected you are.

Don't do more than you're asked

If you are occasionally putting in late nights at work or put arduous amounts of effort into your career, you might hear questions like, "Do you have any work/life balance?", " Do you ever take time off?" or "How do you get it all done?"

Though there can be social stigma tied with being focused on your work, Womack says you should continue doing what helps you feel most accomplished.

By putting in extra work that is helpful to your team, you are demonstrating your ability to meet goals.

"Even if you don't have the title of a leader, you are taking initiative," Womack says, "which will pay off in the long run."

Don't try so hard

If you find yourself surrounded by people who think you are trying too hard or that you are doing too much, Womack says you need to surround yourself with more of "your people."

"Find your network, whether it's an affinity group or an informal group of people, find those who are enthusiastic about you and what you are doing," Womack says.

Here's the money advice A-Rod would give his 20-year-old self
Here's the money advice A-Rod would give his 20-year-old self   

Those doubting your efforts may ask you, "Do you really think you can handle that?", "Do you ever just sit down and do nothing?" or "Do you ever have any fun?"

In response, Womack says you can remind yourself and others, "What I'm doing is the best thing that I could be doing for my purpose and mission."

Womack also recommends being self-reflective in these moments.

"When people give you advice that seems to slow down your momentum, pause and ask yourself if there is any truth to what they are seeing," Womack says.

Though they may mean well, "intention isn't enough, Womack says. "Surround yourself with supportive people who will encourage you to move forward."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:
Here's how Barack Obama just surprised hundreds of kids who are learning to code

How Kylie Jenner turned her $29 lipstick business into a $420 million empire in 18 months

Samantha Bee shares the simple trick that helped her focus her career
Samantha Bee shares the simple trick that helped her focus her career   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...