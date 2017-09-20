Why the Apple Watch won't replace your doctor anytime soon

Apple is moving ahead with a plan to screen for disease with its Apple Watch, starting with a clinical study.

Earlier this month, the company announced it is partnering with clinicians at Stanford to assess whether the smartwatch's heart rate monitor can accurately pick up on an abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation. That health condition is associated with blood clots and strokes, but is possible to treat it if detected.

One study might not seem like a big deal. But if the results are promising enough, it points to a future where Apple tweaks its product to screen users for potentially fatal outcomes.

But some major challenges remain before Apple can get there. CNBC spoke to a group of doctors and regulatory experts to figure out a path forward that would both help users and help Apple sell more watches, without generating anxiety and adding cost to the already overburdened health care system.