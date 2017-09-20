The new Apple Watch has problems connecting to networks but Apple says a fix is coming

In a review of the new Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular connectivity, The Verge noticed that the watch often didn't connect to networks properly.

This resulted in an occasional inability to place or receive phone calls and text messages, or access Siri. Since that's a primary selling point of the cellular-connected Apple Watch Series 3, it's a pretty big deal.

Apple told The Verge that a fix is coming.

"We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular," Apple explained to The Verge. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release."

It's possible Apple fixes this before the Apple Watch Series 3 begins shipping to customers on Friday. Also, keep in mind this doesn't affect the GPS-only model.

Read the full story at The Verge.