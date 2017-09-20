Burger King and UK grocer Sainsbury’s claim to be first to film ads with Snapchat Spectacles

Burger King in the U.S. and British supermarket chain Sainsbury's have filmed ads using Snapchat Spectacles, claiming to be the first Snap clients to do so. Their 10-second spots ran on Snapchat this week.
The Sainsbury's ad by agency Gravity Road was filmed in circular format from a first-person viewpoint, and features young people making and tasting a stew straight from the saucepan. Snapchat users in the U.K. could rotate their smartphones to see more of the ad, then swipe up to see recipes from the supermarket, Gravity Road said in a release emailed to CNBC.