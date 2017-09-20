Burger King and UK grocer Sainsbury’s claim to be first to film ads with Snapchat Spectacles

Meanwhile Burger King, which has advertised via Snapchat previously, ran four ads filmed on Spectacles for the first time this week. One spot features character the King handing out burgers to surprised customers at a drive-thru restaurant. "Instead of running standard video Snap Ads, the Burger King 'Shot on Spectacles' campaign shows viewers a fun, first-person point of view -- hanging with The King," a spokesperson told CNBC via email.

Advertising on Snapchat has been seen as problematic by agencies, which cited issues with measurement data and confusion about the platform in August, while rival Instagram Stories has more active users. "Shot on Spectacles" is set to launch to advertisers in the fourth quarter on the Snapchat Ad Manager platform.

Meanwhile the launch of the $129 Spectacles saw people line up around the block in New York City for their release in November 2016. But they haven't done much for its business so far, generating $8 million in revenue in the first quarter, out of Snap Inc's total $150 million.

