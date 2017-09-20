    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Burger King and UK grocer Sainsbury’s claim to be first to film ads with Snapchat Spectacles

    Burger King in the U.S. and British supermarket chain Sainsbury's have filmed ads using Snapchat Spectacles, claiming to be the first Snap clients to do so. Their 10-second spots ran on Snapchat this week.

    The Sainsbury's ad by agency Gravity Road was filmed in circular format from a first-person viewpoint, and features young people making and tasting a stew straight from the saucepan. Snapchat users in the U.K. could rotate their smartphones to see more of the ad, then swipe up to see recipes from the supermarket, Gravity Road said in a release emailed to CNBC.

    Meanwhile Burger King, which has advertised via Snapchat previously, ran four ads filmed on Spectacles for the first time this week. One spot features character the King handing out burgers to surprised customers at a drive-thru restaurant. "Instead of running standard video Snap Ads, the Burger King 'Shot on Spectacles' campaign shows viewers a fun, first-person point of view -- hanging with The King," a spokesperson told CNBC via email.

    Advertising on Snapchat has been seen as problematic by agencies, which cited issues with measurement data and confusion about the platform in August, while rival Instagram Stories has more active users. "Shot on Spectacles" is set to launch to advertisers in the fourth quarter on the Snapchat Ad Manager platform.

    Meanwhile the launch of the $129 Spectacles saw people line up around the block in New York City for their release in November 2016. But they haven't done much for its business so far, generating $8 million in revenue in the first quarter, out of Snap Inc's total $150 million.

