    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I like Altria Group, but it's not a pot play

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Altria Group Inc.: "You want to own this for the dividend and the fact that it just has really good gross margins. But I'm not going to endorse it for a pot [legalization] story. It just doesn't make sense to me. I like the company longer term. I don't recommend any tobacco stocks, but I do like it."

    STMicroelectronics: "STMicro is a very good company and I like the semiconductors a lot. Nothing wrong with taking profit on a little, though, and letting the rest run."

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals: "OK, very speculative stock. Speculative biotech. That's gotten some good publicity in the last few days. I don't know why the stock's getting hammered. But as long as you're willing to deal with the speculation of it, take a look at some of the recent articles. They're positive."

    Array Biopharma Inc.: "It just raised a lot of money to be able to expand its portfolio. I think there's a bunch of positive research about it. Makes me feel like it's a very good speculation."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

