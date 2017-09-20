A group of real estate agents who colluded to push up local fees in southwest England has been fined £370,084 ($500,620) by national competition authorities after incriminating emails were uncovered detailing the cartel's illegal plans.

The six agents were all based in the Burnham-on-Sea area in the county of Somerset and had agreed in a meeting to fix their minimum commission rates at 1.5 percent in order to avoid the possibility of clients negotiating a better deal when undertaking local property transactions. The ultimate aim of these actions was to drive up profits for all firms involved.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) told CNBC via email on Tuesday that given it is the second time it has had to take enforcement action against real estate businesses in recent years, there is a clear suggestion of "low levels of competition law awareness" in the sector.