Asian stocks were little changed on Wednesday as appetite for riskier assets cooled ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the day. Most moves in Asia were within the 0.5 percent range of Tuesday's close.

The U.S. central bank is due to announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting while many analysts have suggested it could announce plans to begin unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a harsh warning at the United Nations General Assembly to North Korea, saying he may be forced to "totally destroy" the isolated regime unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear challenge.

On the earnings front, Kingfisher and Inditex release their latest figures on Wednesday.