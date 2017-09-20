U.S. stock index futures pointed to a modestly higher open on Wednesday morning, as traders appeared to adopt a wait-and-see approach ahead of monetary policy guidance from the Federal Reserve.

Dow futures traded 2 points higher, with share of both Visa and Pfizer climbing in the premarket.

S&P and Nasdaq futures, meanwhile, were up 0.5 points and unchanged respectively.

While the Fed is not expected to raise rates following its two-day meeting, many market participants believe the central bank will announce the unwinding of its $4.5 trillion portfolio. The U.S. central bank is due to announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Investors will also see existing home sales for August released at around 10 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, General Mills earnings missed expectations, driving shares down 4 percent in premarket trade.

Herman Miller is due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was little changed on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.28 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed up by 0.05 percent.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.79 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 1.18 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.06 a barrel, up 1.17 percent.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Iraqi oil minister suggested OPEC and its partners were debating whether to extend or deepen supply cuts in order to clear a global overhang.