Melania Trump language school billboards removed following threat from her lawyers

Lawyers for Melania Trump have ordered that billboards that appeared in Croatia featuring an image of her be taken down.

The advert, for the Americki Institut (American Institute) in Zagreb, Croatia, used a picture of Mrs Trump and the words "Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English." She appeared to be making a speech and was pictured against an American flag, in a white outfit similar to the one she wore to give an address in which she was accused of plagiarizing former first lady Michelle Obama.

Mrs Trump's Slovenian lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar demanded the billboards be taken down, according to The Associated Press.