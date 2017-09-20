The secret to success isn’t what you think

When most people think of success, they imagine something grand.

They think of their favorite writers, musicians, and athletes, and they reflect on the attention they get, the money they have accumulated, and the level of skill and the quality of work that seems to come so easy to them.

The media tends to focus on visible results, and it leaves us questioning about what it may have taken to get those results. Sometimes, it even creates sensational narratives to amplify such successes.

It's a romantic image, and it's no wonder that we live in a culture that obsesses over secrets that promise to help pave our own way there.