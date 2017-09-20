These 5 salary negotiation mistakes will cost you serious money

If you always take the first salary offered — and never ask for a raise once you're happily toiling away for an employer — you're likely to wind up underpaid. Add in the fact that real wages are 7.5 percent lower than they were in 2006, and you can see how not negotiating salary can put you in a hole financially.

But it's easy to say that everyone should negotiate, and harder to do it once you're seated at the conference table opposite a hiring manager or your boss. If you're anxious about asking for more — or scared that you'll ask in the wrong way — beware of these salary negotiation mistakes. Avoid them, and you'll be on the path to getting paid what you deserve.

More from PayScale:

3 female former employees sue Google, alleging gender pay discrimination

Talk Like a Pirate Day: 5 modern pirate jobs

Are these the 7 worst bosses of all time?