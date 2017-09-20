Trump congratulates African leaders for making his friends rich

Trump to African leaders: I've so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich 1 Hour Ago | 01:29

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was met with silence when he congratulated the leaders of African countries on the continent's economic progress, telling them, "I've so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They're spending a lot of money."

Trump delivered the remark at a luncheon he hosted with the leaders of many of the 54 diverse nations on the African continent. And while Trump almost certainly meant it as compliment, and even seemed to pause for applause, not one attendee clapped.

For centuries, Europeans and Americans have exploited Africa's natural resources and labor force, not least during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. In the post-Colonial era, the U.S. government has supported dozens of authoritarian regimes on the African continent, while American companies have made billions of dollars from deals with dictatorships.

Since taking office in January, Trump has nominated ambassadors to only around a dozen African nations, despite having recalled all Obama-era ambassadors before he was inaugurated. This means that the vast majority of nations on the continent do not currently have a U.S. ambassador with whom they can conduct bilateral diplomacy.

During the same speech, Trump also mispronounced Namibia as "Nambia," saying very clearly that "Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient."

A White House transcript confirmed that Trump meant to say Namibia.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.