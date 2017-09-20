Stocks inch lower after S&P record, trade muted ahead of the Fed

Markets open at new highs again as Street awaits FOMC decision 53 Mins Ago | 03:52

U.S. stocks fell slightly as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest decision on when it will begin reducing its extensive balance sheet.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5 points with 3M and Apple contributing the most to the losses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.01 percent, with information technology and financials contributing the most to the losses. Earlier, the S&P 500 hit a new intraday record of 2508.85.

The Nasdaq composite fell 0.07 percent, with Apple, Facebook and Intel all trading lower.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded at 10.02.

The Fed is widely expected to announce that it will start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October in its latest report due out at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, but may offer clues as to whether it will raise rates in December.

The highly-anticipated move signals the central bank's effort to reverse the asset purchases it made as part of the extraordinary quantitative easing program it created to save the economy during and after the financial crisis.