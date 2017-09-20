    ×

    Stocks inch lower after S&P record, trade muted ahead of the Fed

    • The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce that it will start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet and that rates will remain unchanged.
    • The Fed announcement will be released at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Chair Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
    • On Wall Street, shares of General Mills traded lower after missing earnings expectations while shares FedEx also fell after the company lower its full-year outlook.
    Markets open at new highs again as Street awaits FOMC decision   

    U.S. stocks fell slightly as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest decision on when it will begin reducing its extensive balance sheet.

    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5 points with 3M and Apple contributing the most to the losses.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.01 percent, with information technology and financials contributing the most to the losses. Earlier, the S&P 500 hit a new intraday record of 2508.85.

    The Nasdaq composite fell 0.07 percent, with Apple, Facebook and Intel all trading lower.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded at 10.02.

    The Fed is widely expected to announce that it will start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October in its latest report due out at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, but may offer clues as to whether it will raise rates in December.

    The highly-anticipated move signals the central bank's effort to reverse the asset purchases it made as part of the extraordinary quantitative easing program it created to save the economy during and after the financial crisis.

    "I think the Fed has done a really good job in the past months of letting people know what they're going to do," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "The question mark is in whether there will be any hints about the federal funds rate."

    Bittles noted that the stock market could react poorly if the central bank announced both a balance sheet rollback and suggest a rate hike in the near future.

    "The markets would not like that," he continued, adding the the recent hurricanes make it difficult for investors and bankers to judge the strength of the economy and inflation.

    Though investors have been largely skeptical of a third rate hike before the end of the year, recent price data may give the Fed the support it needs. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.4 percent last month, making August's gain the largest in seven months and lifting the year-over-year increase in the CPI to 1.9 percent.

    According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, investors now see a 56 percent chance of a rate increase by the end of December.

    The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other global currencies, fell 0.1 percent.

    Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23 percent. While yields have consistently fallen over the past six months they've posted a modest rebound in September. Treasury yields move inversely to their prices.

    Traders work as a television monitor displays Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen announcing the Fed's decision to raise interest rates on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) June 14, 2017 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Traders work as a television monitor displays Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen announcing the Fed's decision to raise interest rates on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) June 14, 2017 in New York City.

    On Wall Street, shares of FedEx rose 1.22 percent after the shipping giant said it now expects earnings between $11.05 and $11.85 per share, below its previous projection between $12 and $12.80 per share.

    The company said it adjusted its outlook to account for the impact of the TNT Express cyberattack, which FedEx said "significantly affected" the worldwide operations of the segment.

    Shares of General Mills fell after the company posted weaker-than-expected profit, hurt by lower yogurt and cereal sales in North America. Net income fell to $404.7 million while the company earned 71 cents per share, short of Reuters expectations of 76 cents per share.

    President Donald Trump tried to rally members of the United Nations to confront threats from North Korea on Tuesday. In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said "North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life."

    Though the relationship between the United States and North Korea has been stressed recently, Wall Street has been largely unconcerned and does not foresee armed conflict. Last week, the isolated Asian nation launched a missile that flew over Japan before ultimately landing in the sea.

    The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday existing home sales decreased 1.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million units last month. That was the lowest level since August 2016.

    This report has been updated to show that only the S&P 500 reached a record intraday high Wednesday morning. The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq traded above their record closes, but did not hit all-time highs.

