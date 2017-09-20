Walmart will rely on permanent workers, not seasonal employees, for holidays

Retailers have traditionally bulked up their hiring of temporary employees for the holidays to help prepare for the shopping rush. That policy earned pushback, though, with full-time employees frustrated at the lack of opportunity for more hours and pay.

Walmart has also over the years raised its workers' salaries amid criticisms it was underpaying employees.

It has been tough to be a retail employee in 2017, as over-stored retailers have been forced to shutter their facilities and layoff workers

"Our associates make the holidays come to life in our stores, and we are thankful for everything they do to help our customers have the best possible shopping experience," McKenna said.