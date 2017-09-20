    ×

    Watch: Fed Chair Yellen holds press conference after leaving rates unchanged

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after the central bank took the first tentative steps Wednesday to unwind its history-making economic stimulus.

    As markets expected, the U.S. central bank announced it will begin in October rolling off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, most of which consists of the Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities it acquired under a program known as quantitative easing.

