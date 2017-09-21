VISIT CNBC.COM

16 companies with jaw-dropping offices

France's President Emmanuel Macron tours the world's biggest start-up incubator Station F
Bertrand Guay | Getty Images
France's President Emmanuel Macron tours the world's biggest start-up incubator Station F

They say that looks aren't everything — but when it comes to the office you spend 40+ hours a week in, a work environment that's easy on the eyes sure can make a difference. When a company's already got a great culture, natural lighting, modern decor and even cool features like slides or ball pits can really put it over the edge as an awesome place to work.

Ready to up-level your work digs? Check out these 16 companies hiring now!

HomeAdvisor

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.9

What They Do: "HomeAdvisor is the largest online marketplace to connect homeowners to pre-screened home improvement specialists."

Office Details: HomeAdvisor's New York office may be in the middle of Times Square, but employees can still take in the great outdoors on their gorgeous terrace, which offers a living wall, patio furniture and even hammocks for employees to veg out in. Prefer the indoors? Head inside to enjoy cold-brew coffee, craft beer, ping-pong and great company in their modern office space.

Groupon

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.1

What They Do: "Groupon is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy."

Office Details: Groupon's flagship Chicago office is the embodiment of "work hard, play hard." Beyond the bold, striking color scheme and furniture of their conference rooms and working spaces, they have an enchanted forest-themed room, tiki bar and indoor swings to spur creative thinking.

Carbon Black

Source: Unispace

Company Rating: 4.4

What They Do: "Carbon Black is the leading provider of next-generation endpoint security."

Office Details: Carbon Black's upscale headquarters in Waltham, MA, features cool, earthy tones punctuated by bright splashes of color. The office overlooks the Cambridge reservoir, and includes an outdoor patio where employees can work and dine. Although they're located on the East Coast, the company boasts some serious Silicon Valley perks, like free snacks and beer, a game room, a bocce ball court and more.

Fender Musical Instruments

Source: Interior Design Media

Company Rating: 3.8

What They Do: "Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is the world's #1 maker of stringed instruments and the nation's #1 manufacturer of solid-body electric guitars."

Office Details: Stepping into Fender's new Los Angeles headquarters, there's no doubt about what business they're in — any room you step into is accented with guitar and musical motifs. In the mood for a mid-day jam session? Check out their sound studio where employees can rock out together.

Moz

Source: GeekWire

Company Rating: 3.8

What They Do: "Moz develops inbound marketing software, provides robust APIs for link data and social influence, and hosts the web's most vibrant community of online marketers."

Office Details: Nestled in the heart of downtown Seattle, Moz's sleek, futuristic HQ features wide, open spaces, chrome accents, exposed brick walls and plenty of natural light. Bonus: beyond their sweet digs, Moz provides employees with a vacation expense reimbursement of up to $3,000 year!

Genentech

Source: Genentech

Company Rating: 4.0

What They Do: "Considered the founder of the industry, Genentech, now a member of the Roche Group, has been delivering on the promise of biotechnology for over 40 years."

Office Details: Genentech's South San Francisco hub is large and still growing, with two of their latest buildings — B34 and B35 — reaching truly state-of-the-art status. The sustainably-built B34, affectionately called "The Hub," houses all of the services offered to employees in one central location, such as a concierge service, fitness center, career center, health center and a rooftop garden. How's that for a one-stop shop?

Epic Systems Corporation

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.5

What They Do: "Epic is a leader in the development of software for mid-size and large medical groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare organizations."

Office Details: Epic's office certainly lives up to its name. They have a number of quirky rooms and buildings, like their wild west wing, treehouse conference room, and an Indiana Jones-themed hallway, to name just a few. Employees can even dine in a cafeteria designed to look like King's Cross station in London, which, naturally, is attached to their wizarding campus. But most unique of all might be their room that's designed to look like a New York subway.

PagerDuty

Source: Office Snapshots

Company Rating: 4.8

What They Do: "PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for businesses."

Office Details: Clean, contemporary and colorful is the name of the game for PagerDuty's San Francisco office. Though the company is continually growing, employees have plenty of room in this spacious, open-concept office. Whether you want to chow down on a free catered meal, plug away in a quiet conference room, or challenge your coworker to a foosball match, PagerDuty's office has it all.

Domino's Pizza

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.4

What They Do: "Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery."

Office Details: At the Domino's Pizza HQ in Ann Arbor, MI, everyone from interns to executives are required to go through Pizza Prep School, a training program that takes place in an in-office model of one of their restaurants. Need a break from the hard work? Unwind in the art gallery or petting zoo located within their office park.

Infusionsoft

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.1

What They Do: "Combining CRM, marketing automation, e-commerce and payments solutions, with a vibrant marketplace of apps, integrations and partners, Infusionsoft helps small businesses scale their sales and marketing and accelerate growth."

Office Details: When Infusionsoft set up shop in a former gym, keeping the indoor football field was a no-brainer. Now, it serves as the perfect gathering spot for all-hands meetings, parties, and, of course, their annual ping-pong tournament. Employees can also shoot hoops in their indoor basketball court, or get lost in a good book in their library.

Viacom

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.6

What They Do: "Viacom is home to the world's premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platform."

Office Details: Viacom, home to TV networks and film production companies like Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount, has an office that is truly fit for the stars. They favor bold colors and statement pieces that inspire creativity, like swinging chairs, original paintings and murals, and an ampitheater with a view of the NYC skyline. And of course, no media company headquarters would be complete without an in-office theater.

Taco Bell

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 3.2

What They Do: "Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand."

Office Details: Employees at Taco Bell's home base in Irvine, CA are certainly living más in their sweet crib. The brand's quirky, in-your-face persona is perfectly captured by a neon color palette and a funky, eclectic art collection. Some of the on-site amenities include a game room, childcare center, test kitchen (hello, free tacos!), and gym.

CARFAX

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 4.2

What They Do: "Best known for inventing the Vehicle History Report, Team CARFAX now concentrates on innovative solutions used by millions of people every day to shop for, buy, own and sell used cars."

Office Details: Show me the CARFAX! The CARFAX office, that is. The lucky employees at this Centreville, VA company get to enjoy an indoor park (complete with swings), putting green, shuffleboard and more. But this fun doesn't come at the expense of great work. Their open office allows for a collaborative environment, while quiet nooks with bubble chairs are perfect for heads-down work.

Nokia

Source: Office Snapshots

Company Rating: 4.1

What They Do: "Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing."

Office Details: Fun fact: Nokia was founded all the way back in 1865, but you'd never know that by looking at their Sunnyvale, CA research and development center. Their avant-garde office contains quirky, contemporary furniture and architecture with bright splashes of color and fun features like nap stations and arcade games.

Dollar Shave Club

Source: Glassdoor

Company Rating: 4.0

What They Do: "We're on a mission to build a better bathroom. We started with razors way back in 2011, and now millions and millions of Members later, we've expanded into shave products, skin care, hair styling, with more to come."

Office Details: They may be on a mission to build a better bathroom, but in the process, Dollar Shave Club has built a better office. Reminiscent of the outdoors, employees are awash in ambient light and touches of the natural world. And if that weren't enough, DSC employees also receive free massages, haircuts and car washes.

Cisco Meraki

Source: Office Snapshots

Company Rating: 3.7

What They Do: "At Cisco Meraki, we believe that by simplifying powerful technology, we can free passionate people to focus on their mission, and reach groups previously left in the darkness."

Office Details: No need to worry about feeling trapped in a cubicle at this San Francisco office. With high ceilings, large windows and a waterfront view, Cisco Meraki workers have plenty of room to stretch their legs and their imagination. Take a break and doodle on the chalkboard walls, or head to the rooftop patio to soak up some rays.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.

