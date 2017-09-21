3 TED Talks you should watch immediately if you want to score a promotion

If you're an introverted employee, standing out from the herd may be more difficult, says best-selling author Susan Cain. However, introverted employees have one crucial skill: the ability to establish deep personal relationships.

In her 2012 TED Talk, "The Power of Introverts," Cain discusses the many talents and abilities employees with this personality type possess. Her presentation has since garnered over 17 million views.

Cain tells CNBC Make It that introverted employees are better able to foster one-on-one relationships with their bosses and should flex this muscle if they want to score a promotion.

"They move up one deep connection at a time to get ahead," she says.

The first step in doing so, she says, is to be proactive in reaching out to your manager and discussing your three or five-year career plan.

Cain says that having this person-to-person meeting expressing a desire to take on leadership roles is especially important for introverts.

"What happens sometimes is that people assume a quiet person is less ambitious, which is not at all true," she says. By taking the initiative to express career goals with their boss, introverts can take the guess work out of the equation.