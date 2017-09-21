VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

8 flexible jobs that pay over $100,000

20130301_TeleCommute_0093_1
Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald | Getty Images

More people are telecommuting than ever before. While the practice definitely provides workers with increased flexibility, it can also help them bring in some serious cash.

Researchers at Global Workplace Analytics, an organization focused on studying labor practices, and job site FlexJobs, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that the number of workers telecommuting has increased by more than 115 percent since 2005. According to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce report, the average telecommuter is over the age of 46, has a bachelor's degree or more, and earns an average of $4,000 more a year than office workers with similar roles.

Remote employee resource site Remote.co combed through the report to find the remote jobs with the highest potential salaries. Check out these eight remote jobs that can pay over $100,000:

590170767
Hero Images | Getty Images

Project Manager

Salary range: $46,129 – $109,295

Job description: "The person chosen as project manager will be a part of the instructional design and delivery team, with duties including leading project teams in the curriculum development and creation, keeping projects within their scope, schedule and budget."

Senior Software Engineer

Salary range: $94,103 – $114,339

Job description: "This role will become part of a new team of experienced engineers dedicated to solving user problems and automating internal processes through the development of new tools and systems."

Channel Manager

Salary range: $47,870 – $116,507

Job description: "This position is responsible for the strategy, development and growth of a specific sales channel, leveraging existing partnerships, and growing additional partnerships nationwide."

Senior UX Designer

Salary range: $77,801 – $135,272

Job description: "Senior designers with experience working with researchers, developers and software engineers to deliver web applications and services."

Geophysicist
Surprising jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year   

Enterprise Solutions Architect

Salary range: $91,956 – $164,839

Job description: "Customer- and sales-oriented professionals with strong technical solutions experience are sought for this position, where they will work closely with customers and technical project managers to craft solutions in areas like product development, data integration, and other complex implementations."

Director, Product Marketing

Salary range: $95,857 – $175,936

Job description: "The person chosen for this role will be responsible for developing and managing the go-to-market strategy for a specific product line, including defining the program strategy, positioning, key messages and collateral, and more."

Vice President, Marketing Analytics

Salary range: $80,570 – $197,106

Job description: "The VP of marketing analytics will be responsible for launching this line of business, including the design and structure of the team, its strategy and the growth of the brand."

Vice President, Sales

Salary range: $77,755 – $202,779

Job description: "In this role, the vice president will be responsible for a designated market unit's growth, including achieving or exceeding sales targets, being a trusted advisor, working closely with executive-level stakeholders and maintaining powerful long-term relationships."

639181902
Peter Cade | Getty Images

Sales and marketing skills are valuable among these high-paying flexible jobs. Vice President of Sales tops the list as the potentially highest-paying flexible job. Remote.co reports that the salary for a Vice President of Sales can range from $77,755 to $202,779. Vice President of Marketing Analytics, a job that can pay between $80,570 and $197,106, came in second.

Though $200,000 may seem like a high price for an employer to pay for a remote employee, Sara Sutton Fell, CEO of FlexJobs, says that allowing employees to work remotely can be a wise business decision for employers.

"More and more companies — whether they're private, public, nonprofit or startup — have recognized the bottom-line benefits of telecommuting and are increasingly incorporating this type of flexible work arrangement into their business strategies," she explains.

For workers, the convenience of deciding where, when and how they want to work is a big bonus — but making six-figures might be the biggest bonus of all.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:
The 20 most in-demand jobs that pay over $100,000
13 great work-from-home jobs for people who love sports
5 technical skills that will lead to a high-paying in-demand job

Here are the top 10 feeder schools for the tech industry
Here are the top 10 feeder schools for the tech industry   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...