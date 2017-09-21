8 flexible jobs that pay over $100,000

More people are telecommuting than ever before. While the practice definitely provides workers with increased flexibility, it can also help them bring in some serious cash.

Researchers at Global Workplace Analytics, an organization focused on studying labor practices, and job site FlexJobs, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that the number of workers telecommuting has increased by more than 115 percent since 2005. According to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce report, the average telecommuter is over the age of 46, has a bachelor's degree or more, and earns an average of $4,000 more a year than office workers with similar roles.

Remote employee resource site Remote.co combed through the report to find the remote jobs with the highest potential salaries. Check out these eight remote jobs that can pay over $100,000: