    After hours buzz: TXN, AIG, & more

    A pedestrian views a mobile device while walking past an American flag displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Texas Instruments' stock rose nearly 1 percent after hours. The company said that it had boosted share buybacks and its dividend.

    American International Group's stock rose slightly in extended trading following a report that the U.S. government was considering removing federal oversight of the insurance giant.

    EQT shares rose nearly 1.6 percent in extended trading after a filing disclosed that activist investor Jana Partners again urged the company to spin off its midstream business.

    Facebook shares remained flat in the extended session following news that the company has reached out to congressional leaders to agree on a process of handing over suspected Russian-linked election ads. Facebook has also been under scrutiny for ads targeted at derogatory terms.

