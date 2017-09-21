    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets set to focus on softer lead from Wall Street

    • The dollar index slid overnight
    • The Trump administration increased pressure on North Korea
    • S&P downgraded China's long-term sovereign credit rating

    Wall Street edged down and the dollar softened as markets digested the prospect of an additional rate hike this year ahead of Asia's Friday session.

    Market expectations for a December rate hike have increased since the Federal Reserve indicated one more increase in interest rates was likely by year-end on Wednesday. The probability for at least one additional rate hike by the end of the year stood at 78.4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool on Friday.

    The Fed on Wednesday had also announced its intentions to start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    The dollar pared gains made after the Fed's announcement on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 92.187, off the 92.5 handle seen at the end of Asian trade in the previous session.

    Against the yen, the greenback fetched 112.43 at 6:55 a.m. HK/SIN. The Japanese currency was largely unaffected by the Bank of Japan's Thursday announcement that it would keep its monetary policy steady.

    Meanwhile, the yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note stood at 2.2782 percent on Thursday.

    Investors also kept an eye on geopolitical developments on the Korean Peninsula as the Trump administration attempted to put more pressure on North Korea. President Donald Trump signed on Thursday a new measure that expanded Treasury Department's authority to target people and institutions conducting business with the North.

    In turn, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday that Trump would "pay dearly" for his speech at the United Nations earlier this week.

    Elsewhere, S&P downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to A+ from AA-, citing the mainland's credit growth as a risk. The downgrade from S&P put its rating in line with Moody's and Fitch.

    Meanwhile, futures indicated a lower open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were down 0.36 percent at 20,275 at 6:25 a.m. HK/SIN. Osaka futures were off 0.48 percent at 20,250, below the Nikkei 225's Thursday close of 20,347.48.

    Australian SPI futures were off 0.08 percent at 5,661, compared with the S&P/ASX 200's previous close of 5,665.42.

    Stateside, major indexes finished the session lower, with the Dow Jones industrial average slipping after closing higher for nine days in a row. The Dow shed 0.24 percent, or 53.36 points, to close at 22,359.23, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent, or 7.64 points, to end at 2,500.60 and the Nasdaq fell 0.52 percent, or 33.35 points, to close at 6,422.69.

    On the energy front, Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to settle at $56.43 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 0.3 percent to settle at $50.55.

    In currency moves, the Australian dollar fell overnight on comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Thursday the central bank did not necessarily have to raise interest rates just because global central banks were doing so, Reuters said.

    A fall in iron ore prices also weighed on the Aussie dollar, which fell around 1.2 percent overnight. The Australian currency stood at $0.7926 at 6:42 a.m. HK/SIN.

    The agenda for Friday was data-light, with the only notable event being the Indonesian central bank's rate decision at 5:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

    Ahead, markets will keep an eye on election-related headlines as New Zealand and Germany head to the polls over the weekend.

    — CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

