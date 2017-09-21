Asia markets set to focus on softer lead from Wall Street

Wall Street edged down and the dollar softened as markets digested the prospect of an additional rate hike this year ahead of Asia's Friday session.

Market expectations for a December rate hike have increased since the Federal Reserve indicated one more increase in interest rates was likely by year-end on Wednesday. The probability for at least one additional rate hike by the end of the year stood at 78.4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool on Friday.

The Fed on Wednesday had also announced its intentions to start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The dollar pared gains made after the Fed's announcement on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 92.187, off the 92.5 handle seen at the end of Asian trade in the previous session.

Against the yen, the greenback fetched 112.43 at 6:55 a.m. HK/SIN. The Japanese currency was largely unaffected by the Bank of Japan's Thursday announcement that it would keep its monetary policy steady.

Meanwhile, the yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note stood at 2.2782 percent on Thursday.

Investors also kept an eye on geopolitical developments on the Korean Peninsula as the Trump administration attempted to put more pressure on North Korea. President Donald Trump signed on Thursday a new measure that expanded Treasury Department's authority to target people and institutions conducting business with the North.

In turn, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday that Trump would "pay dearly" for his speech at the United Nations earlier this week.

Elsewhere, S&P downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to A+ from AA-, citing the mainland's credit growth as a risk. The downgrade from S&P put its rating in line with Moody's and Fitch.