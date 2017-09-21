Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Google: Alphabet subsidiary Google announced late Wednesday that it signed a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement with Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC to bolster its smartphone and emerging hardware business. Under the agreement, Google will acquire a team of HTC employees, many of whom have worked with the company on its Pixel smartphone. As part of the transaction, HTC will receive $1.1 billion in cash.

Equifax: Consumers are learning that some of them were misdirected to a phishing website by Equifax itself, according to various published reports. The company has said data on 143 million U.S. customers was obtained in a recent breach. Personal data, including birth dates, credit card numbers and more, were also exposed.

Apple: The iPhone maker is being scrutinized for its upcoming launch of the Apple Watch Series 3, which reportedly has an issue that could prevent the device from placing and receiving phone calls and text messages. Apple has told media that a fix is coming. The watch is slated to begin shipping to customers on Friday.

Amazon: The internet giant may be increasingly holding conversations with pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), which play a critical role within the drug supply chain. They negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on one end, and manage pharmacy benefits for insurers on the other. CNBC reported earlier this year that Amazon was looking to hire a general manager to lead its pharmacy business.

Tesla: Tesla is reportedly working with AMD to develop its own A.I. chip for self-driving cars. Sources have told CNBC that the carmaker has received back samples of the first implementation of its processor and is now running tests on it. AMD shares spiked Wednesday on the news.

FedEx: FedEx is in the news for carrying tons of food, mainly barbecue, to Hurricane Irma victims across Florida. In a company blog post, FedEx called the mission Operation BBQ Relief.

Blue Apron: Shares of the meal-kit company were trading slightly hire in premarket hours Thursday, after grocery chain Albertsons announced it would acquire meal-kit company Plated. Amazon, which had experimented with meal kits prior to its Whole Foods acquisition, put meal-kit companies on alert earlier this summer when it registered a U.S. trademark for a service described as: "We do the prep. You be the chef."

General Mills: General Mills' earnings miss on Wednesday prompted a selloff that dragged down multiple food stocks to their lowest in more than a year. The moves offer further evidence that packaged food companies are struggling to keep up with changing consumer tastes and preferences.

BlackBerry: Auto suppliers Delphi Automotive and BlackBerry will partner on a software operating system for self-driving cars. BlackBerry has said its operating system would help guard against cyber attacks, malware and system malfunctions; its shares traded higher Wednesday on the news.