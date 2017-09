As widely expected, the U.S. central bank said it would begin trimming its massive holding of U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities in October. The Fed also suggested it still expects one more interest rate hike before the end of the year, with investors projecting this would most likely happen in its final meeting of 2017, in mid-December.

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, after slim gains on Wall Street in the previous session. In Japan, the country's central bank left its policy settings unchanged and maintained its upbeat view of the economy. The Nikkei was up 0.32 percent after a fall in the yen against the U.S. dollar boosted exporters.

Back in Europe, euro area consumer confidence data is expected to be released at around 3 p.m. London time on Thursday.