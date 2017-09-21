5 frugal habits of millionaires and billionaires

When launching Spanx, which would become a billion-dollar business, Sara Blakely kept things lean. "I only spent what I absolutely needed to," the entrepreneur tells Money. "The Spanx headquarters was my 1,100-square-foot apartment. I used my roommate's bedroom."
Even when her company started to take off and she had the money to upgrade, Blakely stayed in the same apartment: "For two additional years, that was the headquarters. Then, from there on out, my headquarters were always way below what I could have spent."
"I have that mentality on everything," the billionaire continues. "If I can save money here or there, I'll do it. [Instead of] a very expensive photographer for $5,000 or whatever, I'm gonna go and get a friend and a camera, and we're going to shoot the pictures ourselves."
