Futures point to lower open on Wall Street after Fed sticks with tightening plan

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve opted to start shrinking its balance sheet and signaled one more interest rate hike this year.

On the data front, initial claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's Business index for September were both to be reported at around 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Federal Finance Housing Agency (FHFA) home price index and leading indicators are both due out later on Thursday morning.

On the earnings front, Manchester United and Scholastic are both poised to release their latest earnings figures before the bell.

While the Fed's statement on Wednesday was widely expected, it was a little more hawkish than traders had anticipated, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to jump higher.



The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.79 points to close at a record 22,412.59. led by JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500 closed 0.06 percent higher to settle at 2,508.24, a new record. Industrials and materials shares both hit intraday all-time highs during the session.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.25 percent higher on Thursday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.23 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.18 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.13 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.28 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.43 a barrel, down 0.51 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday amid news of rising crude inventories and production in the U.S. as well as a stronger dollar.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.