Net household wealth, including that of nonprofits, climbed to a record $96.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, the Federal Reserve said in a report released Thursday.

A surge in stock prices to record highs and rising house prices contributed to the increase of nearly $1.7 trillion in wealth from the prior quarter.

"The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities increased $1.1 trillion and the value of real estate rose $600 billion, the report said.