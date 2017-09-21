For older Americans, downsizing is often the logical next step, but when to move, where to go and how to pull it off are often considerable hurdles.

Despite Hurricane Irma, which has caused some future retirees to rethink Florida, the Sunshine State remains one of the most desired destinations because of its overall low cost of living, extensive availability of recreational activities, including golf and beaches, as well as no personal income tax.

In fact, Florida consistently ranks among the best places to retire — even though it's been steadily losing ground to states like Georgia, Arizona and the Carolinas in recent years.

A separate report by the Milken Institute found that warm weather and the ability to play golf may not mean so much to older Americans anymore as they approach retirement age.

As health care, community engagement and even employment opportunities become increasingly important, other top spots including Madison, Wisconsin, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, have emerged, according to the Milken Institute's most recent "Best Cities for Successful Aging."