North Korea leader Kim calls Trump 'deranged,' says Trump 'will face results beyond his expectation'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un chastised Donald Trump, calling the president's United Nations address "unprecedented rude nonsense."

"The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure," Kim said in a statement circulated on state news agency KCNA.

Kim urged the president to "exercise prudence in selecting words."

"[Trump] is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician," the dictator said.

The North Korean leader concluded his statement by saying that he will "surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire."

On Tuesday, Trump issued a harsh warning to Pyongyang and threatened to "destroy" the communist nation if it threatened the United States.

