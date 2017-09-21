SEC system that was breached is decades old, says former SEC attorney

However, former SEC counsel Bradley Bondi told "Closing Bell" he was very surprised by the intrusion given the tight security in that part of the SEC's system.

"What happened here was the equivalent of a hacker going into Fort Knox and stealing some gold bars," he said.

The system, called EDGAR, houses millions of documents that companies are required to file to the SEC so they can be accessed by investors.

The hackers gained access by exploiting a software glitch in the test filing component of the system to gain access to non-public information, the agency said.

Kimpel said companies often make test filings in the hours or days before the actual filings are done. He now suggests companies wait to do it until the last possible second.

"If you would do a test filing at night, for example, before you file the next morning that data sits on the server 12, 14 hours, giving a cybercriminal … plenty of time to play with whatever information they're able to obtain," he said.

The SEC "promptly" patched the vulnerability after detecting it in 2016, but the regulator only became aware last month that the glitch "may have provided the basis for illicit gain through trading," it said.

Bondi said catching those who may have committed the hack and traded illegally on the inside information will be a difficult task.

"It's going to take a while, I think, for the SEC to piece through and determine really the impact here of these hacks," he said. "But they do have the tools, and they do have the legal arsenal to … bring these people to justice."

According to a report reviewed by Reuters, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detected five "critical" cybersecurity weaknesses on the SEC's computers as of Jan. 23, 2017.

— CNBC's Kerima Greene and Reuters contributed to this report.