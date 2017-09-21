Nearly five years ago the state of Kansas underwent what was dubbed a real live "experiment" in tax reform when Republican Gov. Sam Brownback enacted a tax package that brought down personal income-tax rates and also eliminated income tax for pass-through entities. These included LLCs, S-corps, partnerships, farms and sole proprietorships. The idea was to stimulate the local economy with spending, hiring and small-business growth.

The majority of small businesses in America are structured as pass-throughs, passing through their business income to owners who are then taxed at the individual level. Entrepreneurs like Kelly McCracken, owner of Amazing Smiles of Kansas City, saw savings of thousands of dollars a year under Brownback's cuts, allowing her to invest in her business. For her company the experiment worked as planned.

"We hired other small businesses to help with our website and SEO, we hired another employee and most recently made a durable equipment purchase," she said.

But in June of 2017, the Kansas State Legislature reversed the experiment, reinstating taxes for pass-throughs. The reason: The tax cuts caused the state to have a budget shortfall in the billions in less than five years, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.- based advocacy group. The Tax Foundation also claimed that the cumulative budget deficits in fiscal 2018 and 2019 alone were $850 million.

The experiment also drained funding for the school system, state pensions and road maintenance. Under the reversal, individual rates range from 2.9 percent to 5.2 percent and will increase again in 2018. Businesses like McCracken's also have to pay retroactive taxes for 2017. For protection, she's taken out a line of credit while she plans what's next for her company.