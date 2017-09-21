US Treasurys higher after Fed suggests December rate hike

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors looked ahead to fresh economic data and continued to react to the Federal Reserve's plans to begin unwinding its balance sheet.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.2694 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8097 percent.
As widely expected, the U.S. central bank said Wednesday it would begin trimming its massive holding of U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities in October. The Fed also suggested it still expects one more interest rate hike before the end of the year, with investors projecting this would most likely happen in its final meeting of 2017, in mid-December.
On the data front, initial claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's Business index for September were both to be reported at around 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Federal Finance Housing Agency (FHFA) home price index and leading indicators are both due out later on Thursday morning.
Thursday will also the U.S. Treasury auction $11 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.13 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.28 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.43 a barrel, down 0.51 percent.
Oil prices slipped on Thursday amid news of rising crude inventories and production in the U.S. as well as a stronger dollar.