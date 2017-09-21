Warren Buffett is the most charitable billionaire

Warren Buffett explains how his late wife convinced him to raise money for a church in a rough part of San Francisco 10:22 AM ET Thu, 7 Sept 2017 | 01:26

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are the most charitable American billionaires, according to a new analysis.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy calculated the giving since 2000 of the 10 richest people in America, and calculated their charity as a share of their total wealth.

Warren Buffett topped the list, giving away more than $46 billion since 2000. That worked out to 71 percent of his $65.5 billion fortune.

The billionaires' wealth levels were from Forbes as of the end of 2016. Many of those fortunes are now higher. The Chronicle's calculations were based on the Philanthropy 50 reports, data from the I.R.S. and information supplied by some of the donors.

Bill Gates has given away $18 billion, or 22 percent of his $81 billion fortune, to charity since 2000. Yet he and Melinda Gates have given away more than twice that since they created their foundation in 1994. And last month, he donated another $4.6 billion in Microsoft stock.