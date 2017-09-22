Be your own boss: 3 tips from a 6-figure freelancer

"[B]e your boldest self," Zfat tells CNBC Make It.

Zfat did just that when she saw Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lounging poolside at L.A.'s W hotel in 2013. She went up to him with a couple friends and said, "Hey, I'm Natalie. I'm a social media consultant and I think you need to step up your game on social media for 'Shark Tank.'"

"Usually that situation gets old very quickly and I push to find a way out," Cuban tells CNBC Make It. "But in this case they didn't mess around."

Zfat told him the Twitter feed for ABC's "Shark Tank" needed more content and the show's social media team should start live-tweeting episodes to engage viewers.

Her risk paid off. Cuban was impressed with Zfat and they have since partnered on projects, including one earlier this year for the Council for Economic Education. Zfat curated a monthlong social media campaign in which high-profile names including Cuban shared money-saving tips for students.