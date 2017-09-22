CNBC Digital has Record-Shattering Month in August

CNBC Was Largest Growing Property in Entire Business News Category

CNBC Was Number One in Business News Video and Desktop Unique Visitors

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., September 22, 2017 – CNBC Digital smashed numerous records across multiple platforms in August. According to the latest comScore data, CNBC had the largest year-over-year growth in the entire Business News category, delivering 48.5 million unique visitors for the month, up 17.1 million compared to the same time period last year*.

CNBC took the number one position for digital video in the Business/Finance News category with a record high of 21 million video viewers, up 64% year-over-year**.

CNBC desktop was also ranked number one in the category for the first time with a record 26.9 million unique visitors, up 52% year-over-year*.

Additionally, CNBC delivered its highest mobile figure ever with 28.2 million mobile unique visitors, up 61% over the same time period last year, and was 4th in the category for the first time*.

Not only did CNBC platforms reach new highs in August, but CNBC Make It, the company's site dedicated to making people smarter about how they spend, save and manage their money, also hit a new all-time traffic record for the ninth consecutive month. Other sections that hit record highs included Finance, Personal Finance, Business, Life and Real Estate***.

*Source: comScore Media Metrix (U.S.), August 2017. Desktop internet population 2+ and mobile internet population 18+.

**Source: comScore Video Metrix (U.S.), August 2017. Desktop internet population 2+.

***Source: Adobe Analytics (CNBC.com & Google AMP), August 2017.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.