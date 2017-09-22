Here's the scariest part of NAFTA, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Friday that autos and auto parts are a key area in overhauling the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The third round of NAFTA renegotiations is set to kick off on Friday.

The scariest part of NAFTA as written is autos and auto parts make up nearly all of the trade deficit with Mexico and Canada, Ross said on "Squawk Box."

Autos and auto parts from areas outside of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada — including China — coming into the trade bloc are big a problem, Ross said. He stressed a free trade zone is supposed to benefit the principles of the agreement not outside nations.

Despite repeated attacks against NAFTA by President Donald Trump and his administration, a new IPSOS poll showed strong support among Americans, Mexicans, and Canadians for cooperation among their nations. Fifty-eight percent of Americans, 79 percent of Mexicans, and 74 percent of Canadians support the idea of their countries participating in one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Trump — on the 2016 campaign trail and as president — has said he would ditch the 23-year-old pact unless major changes in are made.

Canada last month suggested it could walk away if the U.S. pushed to remove a key dispute-settlement mechanism. However, that's viewed as a last-ditch measure.

Mexico's foreign minister last week told Reuters if NAFTA were to vanish "there would be no leap into the abyss," adding Mexico would deepen trade with other nations.

Meanwhile, the White House has been softening its stance on trade in the hopes of preserving GOP votes on tax reform, sources indicate to CNBC.

Responding to that report, Ross said in Friday's "Squawk Box" interview: "What we don't want to do is things that will unnecessarily irritate the Senate, because we need the votes there."

— Reuters contributed to this report.