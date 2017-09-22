Early movers: TMUS, S, AAPL, FB, TSLA, CAG, WMT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

T-Mobile — T-Mobile is close to agreeing to tentative terms on a deal to merge with its telecom peer, Sprint, Reuters reported on Friday. Japan's SoftBank, which controls Sprint, would reportedly own between 40 to 50 percent of the combined company. A deal is expected by the end of October, according to the sources who spoke to Reuters.

Apple — Apple's latest version of the iPhone, the iPhone 8, starts shipping on Friday. While some product reviewers have said they love the device, others are telling shoppers to hold off for the iPhone X. Apple's iPhone 8, the cheapest phone announced at the company's event on Sept. 12, has a sticker price of $699, about $50 over the last generation of iPhones.

Facebook — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the social media company will share information with Congress about suspected Russian-linked election ads. Earlier this month, Facebook released results of an investigation into the 2016 U.S. election. The investigation found about $100,000 in ad spending from June 2015 to May 2017, associated with roughly 3,000 ads believed to be from Russian profiles. Zuckerberg has said he instructed his staff to provide those ads to Congress.

Conagra — Orville Redenbacher's popcorn owner Conagra Brands is nearing a deal to buy Angie's Artisan treats, the maker of Angie's Boomchickapop popcorn. The potential deal comes as sales of big food companies have slowed, with their staples being replaced by fresher, healthier brands.

Hewlett Packard — Hewlett Packard Enterprise is planning to cut at least 5,000 workers, or about 10 percent of its staff, by the end of this year, according to reports. Most recently and under CEO Meg Whitman, the company has been streamlined, shedding much of its Chinese business and consulting division.

Tesla — Tesla will discontinue its cheapest Model S, the rear-wheel-drive 75, on Sunday. The carmaker first announced in July that it would discontinue the rear-wheel model. Tesla is shifting to an all-wheel-drive lineup for the Model S, to simplify its product offering.

Boeing — The trade dispute between Boeing and its Canadian rival, Bombardier, is heating up, with Boeing standing its ground. The two are battling over a potential defense sale worth about $5 billion. More details are slated to be revealed next week, when the U.S. Commerce Department issues its initial ruling on Sept. 26.

Wal-Mart — The big-box retailer has partnered with smart-lock maker August to test the in-home delivery of packages and groceries, directly to customers' refrigerators. Wal-Mart is currently running a pilot of the service in Silicon Valley with a small group of August Home customers. The move comes as retail rivals Amazon and Target are both beefing up their own delivery options for grocery items.

Finish Line — Shares of the athletic shoe and apparel retailer fell in premarket hours Friday, after Finish Line said comparable sales tumbled 4.5 percent during the second quarter. Finish Line's net income fell to $2.8 million, or 7 cents per share, from $22.1 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.