Any parent knows how difficult finding reliable child care can be, especially on short notice. Los Angeles-based start-up Helpr is bringing experienced sitters to parents in a pinch via app.

"It's a transactional booking, so you can book a sitter the way you book an Uber," said CEO and co-founder Kasey Edwards. "We have a lot of screening, and you can get consistent babysitters through the app. We call that continuity of care."

The company was launched in January 2016 by Edwards and Becka Klauber Richter, college friends who met at the University of California Santa Barbara. The duo previously ran a similar service, called University Sitters, a boutique agency for personalized child care.