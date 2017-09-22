This article first appeared in Larry Summers' blog.
There is an opportunity for 1 or 2 Republican Senators to be 21st century Profiles in Courage. A Senator who stands up to his or her party and casts the decisive vote against the Cassidy Graham health legislation will be seen by history as a hero.
Cassidy Graham is the cruelest and most misguided piece of consequential legislation proposed so far in the 21st century. It is far worse than the "repeal and replace" bills that Congress has so far voted down. Cassidy Graham is much more dangerous than previous bills both because it goes further in eliminating critical parts of the ACA and because it savages the pre-ACA Medicaid safety net.
Start with what Cassidy Graham does to the ACA. It established the landmark principle that health insurers could not discriminate against sick people or those with preexisting conditions. This idea was endorsed even by President Trump and preserved in earlier legislation.