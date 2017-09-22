Iran defies Trump with promise to strengthen its military

Iran's president has promised to increase the country's military power and missile capability, days after the country's government was condemned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities," President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday in a speech broadcast on state television.

"We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country," Rouhani said according to Reuters.

Rouhani made the speech to a parade of the country's armed forces in the city of Tehran.

The speech has been seen as defiance to President Trump, who criticized Iran's leadership in a speech to the United Nations earlier this week.