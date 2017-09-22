How lessons learned in sports helped this ex-NFL linebacker find big success in business

Some days at work leave feeling like you want to quit.

But for Dhani Jones, a host on CNBC's "Adventure Capitalists," chairman of investment fund Qey Capital Partners and an ex-NFL linebacker, that isn't an option. So when he starts to feel tired or spread too thin, he turns to a simple ritual to stay motivated. Jones keeps a note in his pocket that says things like "family," "legacy" or "team" as a reminder of his goals.

"If I get tired, if I feel like I'm about to get burned out, or feel like I just don't want to do it anymore — I look at that piece of paper," Jones tells CNBC Make It. "I say to myself, 'You've got to keep going.'"

It's the discipline of an athlete, and it's a key to success in business, according to Jones.