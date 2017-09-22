Miata is always the answer.

It's the reply to every forum post, every tweet and every sheepish teenager asking the age-old enthusiast's question: "I want a fun, reliable car that won't beat me up or take all my money. What should I get?" Everyone hoping to uncover some hidden gem they never thought of, only to have their hopes dashed when everyone replies the exact same thing: Miata.

For good reason, too. Mazda's been building the roadster for over 25 years, and there's never been a bad one. The Miata's concept was based on the classic British roadster. Those old Triumphs and MGs were respected worldwide for their enthusiast experience, but the cars weren't reliable, so they didn't really catch on here.

Once Mazda added Japanese reliability to the established formula of low-weight, little-power, rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, it created a icon.

Nearly 30 years later, the company's still adding new ingredients to the mix to keep things interesting. Today's hottest item is the RF, or retractable fastback model. Rather than the manually-operated, one step top of most Miatas, the RF is a targa-style power-folding hard top. The idea is to add more luxury and more style without ruining the driving dynamics.

I spent a week with the RF to figure out whether that's worked.