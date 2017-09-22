Uber was banned from operating in London Friday, and a rival ride-sharing company celebrated with discounts.

German company, mytaxi, tweeted Friday morning that customers would see an immediate drop in prices through the end of September, when Uber's license officially expires.

The city's ban on Uber has left some Londoners searching for alternatives. With half-off rides, mytaxi seems eager to corner the market.

"We believe Londoners deserve the highest standards in safety, accessibility with a premium service that's second to none," the company said in a statement. "Customers deserve a seamless, technology-enabled fleet of professional taxis with drivers who are proud to offer a superior service and have devoted the equivalent of a degree to their trade."

Mytaxi operated in almost 50 cities internationally, including Washington D.C.